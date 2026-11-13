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How Modern Horror Movies Are Using Atmosphere Instead of Jump Scares to Build Fear
By PunchDrunkCritics,8 days ago
What makes a horror movie frightening even when nothing scary appears on screen? Sometimes, an empty hallway, an unfamiliar sound, or an uncomfortable silence can create more tension than a sudden monster attack. Modern horror movies increasingly use atmosphere, psychological tension, and slow-building suspense to frighten audiences. Instead of depending...