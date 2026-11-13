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Coconut Cream Cake (From The Reptile Room)
By Audrey,11 days ago
I have at times toyed with the idea of trying to lean into the whole “The Batter Thickens” theme and connecting my bakes to books I’ve read. Sort of like what Binging with Babish does with food from tv and movies. And I have done it a few times – namely with Percy Jackson. But it would be too constricting if I tried to do that exclusively. (Also, plenty of other people do that.) And, many books have nothing interesting going on with food. However, there are occasionally food scenes in books that stick with you for decades. I am, of course, referring to the coconut cake that the Baudelaires eat in Uncle Monty’s in the second Series of Unfortunate Events book: The Reptile Room.