undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Greenville County Deputies Search for Missing 74-Year-Old Believed to Have Dementia
By Mark Jerrett,5 days ago
Greenville County deputies are asking for the public's help finding a 74-year-old man believed to have dementia who vanished Thursday near Rutherford Road. Rex Brazil was last seen in the area of 1300 Rutherford Road, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office...
1