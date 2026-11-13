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Lady Jaguars Wrap Up First Day at Track Kat Klash
By Kevin Albarez, Assistant Strategic Communications Director,11 days ago
HOUSTON — The Southern University bowling team opened competition at the Track Kat Klash, hosted by No. 8 Sam Houston at Emerald Bowl, on Friday, facing a challenging five-match schedule against a competitive field. The Lady Jaguars opened the day against the host Bearkats, falling 988-867. Southern stayed within...