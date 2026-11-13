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Wisconsin Stock Market Recap, Nov. 13, 2026: Modine soars 40% on Samsung report as nine of the state's top 10 gain
By DS Staff,11 days ago
Modine Manufacturing jumped 40.4% this week to $135.66, the biggest gain among the 15 Wisconsin stocks we track, after Bloomberg News reported Thursday that Samsung Electronics is in talks to buy the Racine company. Reuters said it could not immediately verify the report, and no price or terms have been disclosed.