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105 housing markets to enter 2027 above pre-pandemic inventory levels
By Lance Lambert,11 days ago
Land acquisition still runs on spreadsheets, cold calls, and gut instinct. Prophetic gives homebuilders and land teams one AI-native platform for sourcing, feasibility, and outreach, with every deal tracked in a single pipeline. It also surfaces off-market land before it's ever listed, so you can find sites your competitors don't even know exist. Teams on Prophetic move faster from first look to signed contract, so the best parcels don't end up in someone else's pipeline.