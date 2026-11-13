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CGD Board of Directors meeting recap from Nov. 12
By Jason Eaton,11 days ago
The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Board of Directors approved an early resignation bonus for certified teachers during its regular meeting Thursday. The incentive will be available to teachers who notify the district of their intent to resign by Feb. 1, 2027. The bonus will also apply to a teacher who has already submitted a resignation but will not apply to employees seeking early retirement. The incentive must be approved annually by the board.