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Rossville’s Bridget Gochenour Receives IHSAA Girls Volleyball Mental Attitude Award
By Melissa Jacobs,9 days ago
Rossville High School’s Bridget Gochenour has been named the Class 1A Mental Attitude Award recipient at the 2026 IHSAA Girls Volleyball State Finals. The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) announced four recipients following this year’s state finals. Other recipients include Madison Minniear of Benton Central in Class...