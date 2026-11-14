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Līhuʻe Airport mostly calm during national ground stop, although some flights delayed up to 2.5 hours
By Xiomara Yamileth,11 days ago
While most airports around the country on Friday remain in chaos due to the national ground stop that ended at 3:19 p.m. HST, Līhuʻe Airport on Kauaʻi was mostly spared. Operations at the small airport were pretty calm, with passengers and airline employees reporting limited delays and mostly normal activity during the ground stop that lasted 4 1/2 hours.