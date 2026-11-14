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Mastro Brothers Drop $4.4M on Old Chart House Site for New Scottsdale Steakhouse
By Steve Wilson,11 days ago
The Mastro brothers have paid $4.4 million for the longtime Chart House property in Scottsdale, and they plan to replace the waterfront restaurant with a new 14,000-square-foot steakhouse called Legacy Prime Reserve. The site, known for decades for its sweeping views, sits near Scottsdale Road and McCormick Parkway and will offer a similar vantage point overlooking Camelback Mountain once construction wraps.
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