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Fmr. Obama ICE Director: Trump Admin. Focused on Deporting Those With Prior Deportation Orders, Not Criminals, ‘Worst of the Worst’
By Ian Hanchett,11 days ago
On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” John Sandweg, who served as acting ICE Director under President Obama, said that the Trump administration isn’t focusing on deporting “the worst of the worst”, but rather those who “were previously ordered to deport five, six years ago, but ICE gave them a stay, allowed them to stay in the country for humanitarian circumstances, or just people who didn’t leave the country, but were not detained when they went through the court process.”