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Semi-Truck Crashes Into Median, Spills 50 Rolls Of Chain-Link Fencing In Houston
By Adam B.,12 days ago
A tractor-trailer crashed into a freeway median in Houston early Thursday morning, scattering approximately 50 rolls of chain-link fencing across the roadway and blocking multiple lanes of traffic. On November 12, 2026, at approximately 2:00 a.m., a tractor-trailer crashed into the median near the northbound interchange of Highway 288 and...
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