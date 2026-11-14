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Cardinals' Zach Carter: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Carter (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports. Carter will remain on IR for Week 10 and will not suit up for Sunday's divisional contest against the Rams. The defensive tackle logged three consecutive limited practices after being designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.