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Rams' Steve Avila: Not available for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Avila (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. Avila suffered a hamstring injury against the Commanders in Week 9, and it's not clear if a stint on injured reserve is necessary for the fourth-year offensive guard. If he's not placed on IR, then his next chance to suit up is Week 12 against the Packers on Wednesday, Nov. 25.