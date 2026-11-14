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Raiders' Thomas Booker: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Booker (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports. Booker remains questionable despite upgrading to a full participant in Friday's practice session. The defensive lineman is likely a game-time decision, and if he is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, JJ Pegues will likely see more defensive snaps.