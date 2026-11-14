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Jets' Nahshon Wright: Draws questionable tag for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Wright (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against Buffalo. A back injury prevented Wright from playing against the Chiefs in Week 9. He logged a full practice Friday, but it wasn't enough for him to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's AFC East tilt. His absence would mean less depth in the Jets' secondary and one less contributor on special teams.