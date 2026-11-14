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Raiders' Trey Zuhn: Clears concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Zuhn (concussion) does not have any injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports. Zuhn started Week 10 prep with a pair of limited practices before upgrading to a full participant in Friday's session. The starting left guard has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol and is all set to suit up for Sunday's game against the defending champion Seahawks.