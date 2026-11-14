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Commercial and Federal Litigation Section Celebrates Female Attorneys With Scheindlin Award and Kaye Scholarships
By Rebecca Melnitsky,11 days ago
Commercial and Federal Litigation Section Celebrates Female Attorneys With Scheindlin Award and Kaye Scholarships 11.13.2026 By Rebecca Melnitsky. The New York State Bar Association recently honored several distinguished woman attorneys at the Commercial and Federal Litigation Section’s Taking the Lead Program. Dale Cendali, partner at Kirkland and Ellis, received...