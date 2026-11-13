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Oregon Dental Practice Reports Two Data Breaches Affecting More Than 31,000 Patients
By Steve Alder,7 days ago
Data security incidents have been announced by the dental practices Hood River Dental in Oregon and Keep Smiling Dental Group in Ohio, and the multi-state senior living, rehabilitation, and skilled nursing provider Liberty Healthcare Group. Hood River Dental, Oregon. Hood River Dental, an Oregon dental practice with two locations in...
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