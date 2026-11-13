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Frank Kerr moving to Jordan Anderson Racing to crew chief Brennan Poole
11 days ago
Veteran crew chief Frank Kerr will follow Brennan Poole to Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport in 2027 to crew chief the No. 31 Chevrolet. Kerr had been with Alpha Prime Racing since 2022, guiding the way for a number of drivers. He was paired with Poole in 2024 and had a string of three seasons that were the best in team history, which included 11 top-10 finishes in that timeframe.