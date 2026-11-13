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Metabase Zero-Day Exploited in Dorsata Data Breach Affecting 58,000 Patients
By Steve Alder,4 days ago
Data breaches have recently been announced by the Virginia healthcare technology company Dorsata, the Florida mental healthcare provider Bay Area Psychological Consultants, and the Michigan urgent care provider Lansing Urgent Care. Dorsata, Virginia. Dorsata, Inc., an Arlington, Virginia-based healthcare technology company whose products include electronic medical record software and data...