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UFC 334 final faceoffs: Josh Hokit sends one last message to Ciryl Gane, who's heavily booed
By Uncrowned Staff,11 days ago
Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit are officially one day away from launching a new era of the UFC heavyweight division. The two headliners hit the stage Friday for UFC 334's ceremonial weigh-ins in New York City, setting the stage for Gane to defend his undisputed title for the first time against the controversial and undefeated American challenger. Both men, in addition UFC women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison, former two-division titleholder Amanda Nunes and the other 22 fighters on the UFC 334 card, squared off for their final faceoffs at the evening's proceedings and made their final pre-fight remarks.