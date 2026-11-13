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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop for all flights after four hours
By Abby SmithHope Vanderburg,10 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The nationwide ground stop issued for all domestic flights has been lifted, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The order comes after over four hours of uncertainty due to a telecommunications outage, causing thousands of delays and cancellations at major airports. According to CNN,...