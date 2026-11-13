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Bin Collections Changed? Here’s How You Can Reduce Your Household Waste
10 days ago
When it comes to waste management, Basingstoke is WAY behind on the progress that other councils have made across the UK. We have long been used to weekly bin collections that the idea of introducing food waste bins last year and reducing normal waste collections to bi-weekly last month (October) has been quite the shock to many of the residents here. Now, as somebody who has been actively reducing her waste for the last ten years, this change didn’t have an effect on my household whatsoever, but I do understand that for those who aren’t clued up on reusables, low waste products, recycling options, etc things may be a bit trickier. This is why I wanted to write this post. For the people who know that change needs to happen but don’t know how to apply that. Here are my household waste reducing tips: