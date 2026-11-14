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Wilkins' 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining lifts No. 24 Kentucky past Northern Arizona 78-77
By KEITH TAYLOR - Associated Press,11 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Alex Wilkins made a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining to lift No. 24 Kentucky to a 78-77 win over Northern Arizona on Friday night. Coming off a 89-69 loss to No. 15 Kansas in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night, Kentucky overcame 13 lead changes and four ties to hold off the Lumberjacks.