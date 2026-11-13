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7 Siblings: Buys $40.88M ETH on Latest Dip
8 days ago
ETH price chart (live) Loading real-time market feed... More ETH news, ETH price prediction and analysis ETH Forecast & Signals →. Price sits at $1,930.44 inside the Bollinger band on the four-hour chart with the upper band at $2,123.65 acting as near-term resistance and the lower band at $1,897.09 as support. The 50-EMA at $2,093.68 and 200-EMA at $2,305.26 both cap upside while RSI at 29.08 signals oversold conditions and MACD at negative 53.73 confirms the death cross, so any bounce toward the 50-EMA likely meets renewed selling before the next leg lower.