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Bitcoin: Alts Post Double-Digit Gains as Dominance Drops
5 days ago
Bitcoin fell while its dominance eased, prompting @RhythmicAnalyst to flag double-digit gains across select altcoins on November 13 2026. Price action on the 4h chart shows BTC at $69095.38 inside the Bollinger Bands with the lower support at $67644.61 and upper resistance at $76436.8. The EMA50 at $73711.55 and EMA200 at $78286.36 define the bearish structure above current levels. RSI at 25.29 signals oversold conditions while the MACD death cross at -1604.77 confirms trend weakness, suggesting any bounce may stall near the 50-EMA before further downside pressure develops.