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Honor Committee weighs adding limits on expulsion protection through express admission of guilt
11 days ago
The Policies and Procedures subcommittee of the Honor Committee presented a policy proposal Sunday, which would include multiple options for the Committee to alter the express admission of guilt clause within the Committee’s bylaws. All of the proposed options would ultimately reduce the number of times students can express admission of guilt in exchange for expulsion protection during an honor case.