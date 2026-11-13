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Nebraska Council on Problem Gambling Joins 2026 Gift Responsibly Campaign to Raise Awareness of Youth Gambling Risks
By Karli Ferry,11 days ago
Nebraska Council on Problem Gambling (NeCPG) Nebraska Council on Problem Gambling (NeCPG) has announced its commitment as a participant of the 2026 Gift Responsibly Campaign, joining lotteries and community organizations across North America and around the world to raise awareness of the risks of underage lottery use. The campaign is organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and supported by the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL).