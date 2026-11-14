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Hawaiian Electric Ends Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch as Wildfire Weather Eases
11 days ago
With hazardous wildfire weather conditions abating across the islands, Hawaiian Electric announced Friday that it has ended its Public Safety Power Shutoff watch. The utility said the decision comes as the forecast shows decreased wildfire risk, falling wind speeds, and rising humidity levels. The National Weather Service also allowed wind advisories to expire for Maui County and Hawaiʻi Island.
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