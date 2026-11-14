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Hyperrealist Jenna Ringuette’s charcoal portraits mesmerize in black and white
By Tina Klaben,11 days ago
The shaded black and white charcoal drawings that artist Jenna Ringuette creates are a far cry from conventional Florida artworks, which traditionally pop with colorful tropical blossoms, profusions of greenery and dreamy pastel seascapes. Instead, the startlingly emotive faces peering out from Ringuette’s black and white portraits are so realistic...