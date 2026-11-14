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Millburn extends lead over Lee in tightly contested Davis County Commission race
By Tim Vandenack KSL,11 days ago
FARMINGTON — Bret Millburn has widened his narrow lead over Susan Lee in a very close contest for a seat on the Davis County Commission. According to the latest batch of ballots counted and added to the preliminary vote totals late Friday afternoon, Millburn, an unaffiliated candidate, extended his 18-vote lead over Lee, a Republican, to 311 votes. According to the latest tally, he has 54,987 votes, 50.14% of the total, compared to 54,676 votes, or 49.86%, for Lee, the mother of former Utah Rep. Trevor Lee, also a Republican.
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