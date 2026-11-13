undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ULA Set to Return Vulcan to Flight in First Amazon Leo Launch
By Rachel Jewett,10 days ago
United Launch Alliance is set to return its Vulcan rocket to flight this weekend in its first launch for the Amazon Leo constellation. The Vulcan rocket has been out of service since February, when it experienced an anomaly with the solid rocket motors built by Northrop Grumman. The February launch for the U.S. Space Force as a customer was successful, but the Space Force suspended Vulcan launches for the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program to fix the anomaly.