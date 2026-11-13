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Space42 Sees Revenues and Profits Rise in First 9 Months of 2026
By Mark Holmes,10 days ago
Space42 has seen a double-digit percentage increase in revenues and net profits for the first nine months of 2026, compared to the same stage last year. This was one of the highlights of its latest set of results issued Nov. 12. For the nine months to the end of September, the company reported revenues of $404 million, an 11% increase compared to the same stage last year. Interestingly, it had a net profit for this period of $49 million, a 31% increase compared to the same stage last year. These were two of the highlights of its latest results, issued Nov. 12.