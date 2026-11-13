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Cardinal Health spins specialty ‘flywheel’
8 days ago
Cardinal Health announced in July that it was acquiring Strive Medical, which specializes in urology supplies, and integrating it into its at-Home Solutions business. Last year, Cardinal Health also bought Solaris Medical, a urology management services organization (MSO), for $1.9 billion, combining it with its GI Alliance to create a Specialty Alliance spanning gastroenterology and urology.