undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Looking to reduce waste and save money? NerdWallet writers and editors share their favorite ways to use less stuff.
By Getty Images,11 days ago
Try These Ways to Use Less Stuff (and Save More Money) Have you ever thrown away groceries that spoiled before you got around to using them? Or bought a new jacket despite already having half a dozen in your closet?It’s easy to let things go to waste and accumulate more than we need.Use Less Stuff Day, which lands on Nov. 19 this year, encourages us to...