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Twelfth annual Emerson-Blanquerna summit discusses AI preparedness in the communication sphere
By DJ Mara,11 days ago
Dozens of Emerson College students, faculty, staff, and alumni descended on the nation’s capital for the 12th annual Emerson-Blanquerna Global Communication Summit last month, where they learned key leadership skills and discussed how artificial intelligence is upending the future of work and communication. This year’s summit, From Aristotle to...