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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop; Hawaii travelers advised to check with airlines on flight statuses
By Jeremiah Estrada,12 days ago
HONOLULU (Island News) -- The nationwide ground stop and the temporary pause for SpaceX debris have both been lifted for Hawaii flights, following the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) ground stop on all U.S. flights on Friday. The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) said there may be delays as airlines work...