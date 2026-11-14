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Classical View: Allentown Band, “Americans We” salutes veterans, first responders; Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra, “La Bohème”
11 days ago
“This year on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Allentown Band’s annual ‘Americans We Tribute to Veterans Holiday Concert’ will also honor first responders,” says Ronald Demkee, Allentown Band Conductor. The Allentown Band presents “Americans We Tribute to Veterans and First Responders,” 3 p.m....
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