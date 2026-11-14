undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Ocean Club’s Stunning New Hartford Wing | 65 Years of Bahamian Glamour, Design & Luxury
By Tim Cotroneo,11 days ago
The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas, is pleased to announce the enhancement of its celebrated Hartford Wing Ocean View accommodations, unveiling a refreshed design for 24 Hartford Ocean View Guestrooms and two Hartford Ocean View Suites beginning October 2026. The redesign introduces a brighter, more contemporary interpretation of the wing’s timeless character, featuring an airy palette inspired by the shifting hues of the sand and sea, complemented by all-new furnishings, finishes, and textures.
1