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Caps, Devils Do it Again Saturday in DC
By Mike Vogel,11 days ago
Nov. 14 vs. New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena. New Jersey Devils (14-6-0) Washington Capitals (10-7-0) Two nights after the Devils downed the Caps by a 5-2 count in New Jersey, the two Metro Division rivals will tangle again in Washington on Saturday night. The Caps and the Devils have split their first two meetings of the season; Washington prevailed in the season series opener by a 4-2 score in an Oct. 17 matinee in the District. The Caps split their two-game road trip, winning 3-2 in overtime over Ottawa on Tuesday.