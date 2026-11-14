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‘The Epic Tale of Hiiaka’ begins previews Nov. 25 at Ko Olina
By HNN Staff,11 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) For the first time, a Hawaiian moʻolelo is coming to the stage as a full-scale, Broadway-style musical, with its home here in Hawaiʻi. Hawaiian Council and WitzEnd Productions, a producer of the Tony Award-winning revival of “Once On This Island,” announced Friday that “The Epic Tale of Hiʻiaka: The Hawaiian Goddess” will begin previews Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Ocean’s Edge at Ko Olina.