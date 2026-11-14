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10 Reasons for the Big Blue Wave
By Z. S.,11 days ago
I wrote the other day about a top reason US voters said they voted for Democrats in such large numbers — corruption in the Trump household, Trump administration, and Republican Party. It was surprising to me that this showed up as the biggest factor for so many people … even though it was also a huge one for me. However, I think everyone knows what the most significant reason was for the dramatic, historic shift in voting. It’s the economy, stupid! That’s the famous old quote from James Carville, a political strategist working for Bill Clinton when he was running for president in 1992, and it’s as relevant as ever. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the top reasons for the Big Blue Wave.