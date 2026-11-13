undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Transit officials trot out video of moment 2 horses boarded public bus in Detroit
9 days ago
Newly released surveillance footage shows the moment two horses briefly boarded a public bus in Detroit in the now-viral horseplay. Following a review of the incident, the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) released onboard camera video showing the bus pull up to the stop Saturday afternoon, where two men were seated atop the saddled horses.