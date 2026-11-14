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Family of woman killed in Toledo Halloween night crash wants answers, charges
By Alexis Means,11 days ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Halloween night crash on Hill Avenue near Wenz Road in Toledo killed three people, and nearly two weeks later, one family is still waiting for answers. Nasir Johnson was on her way home when a car hit her vehicle. Johnson died in the crash. Two teenagers in a Dodge Charger also died, and three other people were hurt.
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