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Guest Editorial … Wayne County: Where we stand
By csercombe,10 days ago
When I became Wayne County Executive in 2015, I understood that my administration would be measured not by what we promise, rather by what we deliver. Residents expect their government to improve their quality of life, protect their families, strengthen their communities and make responsible use of public resources. That has been the standard guiding my administration, and it is what I believe defines the Wayne County difference.