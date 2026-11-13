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Chef Jeff's creamy chicken, wild rice and roasted mushroom soup is the ultimate cozy cold-weather bowl
By Chef Jeff Jackson,9 days ago
A silky thyme cream broth brings together tender chicken, nutty wild rice and deeply roasted mushrooms — finished with crispy fried leeks for a comforting bowl. Chef Jeff is back in the kitchen with a warming bowl that's built for cooler days: a creamy chicken, wild rice and roasted mushroom soup that layers tender chicken and nutty wild rice into a silky thyme cream broth, finished with deeply roasted mushrooms and crispy leeks.