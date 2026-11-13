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Chef Jeff's caramelized apple and cider French onion soup is a cozy fall twist on the classic
By Chef Jeff Jackson,9 days ago
Slow-cooked onions and tart Granny Smith apple simmer in a rich cider-kissed broth, crowned with bubbling Gruyère and sharp cheddar over toasted sourdough. Chef Jeff is putting a seasonal spin on a classic with a caramelized apple and cider French onion soup — slow-cooked onions and tart apple in a rich cider-kissed broth, crowned with bubbling Gruyère and cheddar.