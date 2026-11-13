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Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews "Ebeneezer", "Being Heumann" and "Last Shot"
By The PLACE,10 days ago
Streaming on Prime is the family drama "Last Shot". A12-year-old basketball prodigy deals with grief and identity while navigating high expectations and a complex relationship with his estranged mother after his father's death. Film Critic Tony says, "Last Shot is heartfelt and powerful story about the bonds of family and the importance of discovering your place in the world." He gives it a B and it's not rated.