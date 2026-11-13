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Winter chill will be setting in soon - here are things homeowners should pay attention to before it does
By The PLACE,10 days ago
We're into mid-November in Salt Lake, and winter chill is setting in. Snow can accumulate around the home throughout the winter, and changing temperatures can create periods of melting and refreezing. Where that moisture goes matters, especially around the foundation. If water collects near the home, it can find vulnerable...